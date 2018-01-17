Hammers leave it late against Shrewsbury

West Ham left it very late to book their place in the FA Cup fourth round after an extra-time goal handed them a narrow 1-0 win over Shrewsbury on Tuesday.

West Ham 1 Shrewsbury 0 (AET)

Henderson denies Lanzini in first half

Payne kept out by Hart in second half

Nsiala and Bolton make goalline clearances

Burke scores extra-time winner

Match Summary

David Moyes’ side produced another uninspiring performance against the League One high flyers, who earned a third-round replay after their goalless draw at the New Meadow nine days ago.

But Reece Burke rescued the Irons with a 112th-minute winner to send the Shrews out of football’s oldest cup competition.

Full Report

Moyes rested several of his first-team regulars for the replay at the London Stadium and the hosts battled to assert themselves on the match.

The first half only offered up one chance of note as Manuel Lanzini drew a fine save out of Dean Henderson with a free-kick from 35 yards out.

Paul Hurst’s team had barely threatened the home goal, but Stefan Payne was presented with a golden opportunity to open the scoring when he went through on goal in the 64th minute, only to be denied by Shrews youth product Joe Hart.

Shaun Whalley was also wasteful for the visitors as he fired over the crossbar from inside the box soon afterwards, while substitute Marko Arnautovic failed to hit the target on two occasions at the other end in the closing stages.

Aristote Nsiala nearly won it for the Shropshire outfit in stoppage time, but wasn’t able to keep his header down from a corner, and extra-time followed.

Nsiala was called into action inside his own box as he made a goalline clearance before James Bolton did the same to keep alive the Shrews’ hopes, which were finally dashed by Burke, who fired home in off the crossbar after a corner was played back into the danger area.