Iheanacho double sees Leicester past Fleetwood

Kelechi Iheanacho scored in each half as Leicester booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 victory over Fleetwood in their third-round replay on Tuesday.

Leicester City 2 Fleetwood Town 0

McAleny denied by Jakupovic

Mahrez free-kick hits the post

Iheanacho gives Foxes the lead

Nigerian has goal ruled out by VAR

Iheanacho then given goal by VAR

Match Summary

The Foxes battled to get going in the first half, but they still took a 1-0 lead into the break courtesy of Iheanacho’s 43rd-minute opener.

The League One outfit weren’t able to replicate their performance in the second half as Claude Puel’s side seized control, with Iheanacho scoring again on 77 minutes to seal the win at the King Power Stadium.

Full Report

Fleetwood gave a good account of themselves in the first half and asked questions of the home team on numerous occasions.

The first real chance of the cup-tie arrived on 25 minutes after a quiet opening, with Conor McAleny cutting inside from the left and shooting straight at Eldin Jakupovic from 18 yards out.

👏 | We're certainly proud of our boys tonight. Thank you to the #codarmy for your outstanding support. See you on Saturday against Blackburn! pic.twitter.com/ui3oxEm3aA — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) January 16, 2018

Adrien Silva had a sniff at goal moments later at the other end after being fed by Demarai Gray on the left, but he blazed well over the crossbar from 19 yards out.

A counter from the Cod Army on 28 minutes presented a good opportunity for McAleny again as he surged toward goal after being picked out in the middle of the park, but Jakupovic pulled off a fine diving save to keep out his 20-yard curler.

Riyad Mahrez was a whisker away from breaking the deadlock five minutes later with a free-kick that clipped the outside of the left post from 20 yards out, while Amarii Bell was allowed to advance on goal moments later and sliced a shot well wide of the left post from distance.

Jakupovic produced an even better save on 37 minutes as he tipped Kyle Dempsey’s first-time strike from the top of the D over the bar, before McAleny steered a header wide of the right post from a cross on the right a minute later.

The hosts then scored with their first attempt on target throughout the two ties. A poor defensive header saw Islam Slimani play in Iheanacho, whose first touch took him away from his marker and the Nigerian nut-megged Chris Neal to make the breakthrough two minutes before half-time.

The goal lifted the Foxes, who showed their class in the second half to dominate proceedings. Slimani and Iheanacho combined again on 50 minutes which resulted in the Algerian side-footing wide of the right post from inside the box.

The VAR came into play for the first time 12 minutes later when Iheanacho tapped home Gray’s cutback from the right, but the goal was ruled out as the ball had crossed the byline.

Iheanacho has the ball in the net AGAIN with a delightful lofted finish over the 'keeper, but the offside flag denies him a second goal. But wait…! Thanks to VAR, it's a GOALLLLL! 2️⃣-0️⃣#LeiFle pic.twitter.com/xcFZKGOqAj — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 16, 2018

After Vicente Iborra headed over from a corner and Yohan Benalouane skied a volley from 30 yards out, VAR was called on again in the 77th minute when Iheanacho lifted the ball over Neal after latching onto Mahrez’s through-ball. The offside flag cut short his celebrations, but the decision was then overruled.

Iheanacho was denied his hat-trick by a block from Cian Bolger two minutes later after the striker produced a neat flick to set himself up for a volley outside the area, and Iborra powered a header over the target from the resulting corner.

Marc Albrighton had a chance to put the game to bed seven minutes from time, but he fired wide of the right post from 18 yards out after being teed up by fellow substitute Jamie Vardy.