Preview: Chelsea v Norwich City

Chelsea will be looking for a huge improvement when they take on Norwich in an FA Cup third-round replay at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

FA Cup

17 January 2018

Third-round replay

Kick-off: 21H45 local time

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: G. Scott

Assistants: R. West, E. Smart

Fourth official: A. Marriner

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Chelsea 53 21 18 14

Norwich 53 14 18 21

Outrageous from Charly Musonda! 👀🚫 pic.twitter.com/7xDkp3XPb5 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 15, 2018

Previous encounter:

Norwich City 0-0 Chelsea 06/01/18 (FA Cup third round)

Players to watch:

The Blues' big guns will need to step up to the plate in midweek after failing to find the back of the net in their last three games. Alvaro Morata is the club's top scorer this season with 12 goals in all competitions, but the Spanish striker hasn't found the target in his last five outings.

The Canaries will do well to keep a close eye on Marcos Alonso, who has registered six goals for the west Londoners to match Eden Hazard's Premier League tally in 2017/18.

Nelson Oliveira only made the bench against the Premier League champions last time out, but the Portuguese forward will be hoping to start the replay as he looks to add to his haul of seven goals for the campaign.

James Maddison has also provided a threat from midfield, with the England Under-21 international leading the scoring charts at Carrow Road having bagged eight goals in all competitions.

Team form and manager quotes:

Antonio Conte's side have endured a mini slump since hammering Stoke 5-0 in their final fixture of 2017, drawing their next four games, with three of them finishing goalless – against the Canaries (FA Cup), Arsenal (EFL Cup) and Leicester (Premier League).

The Blues have reached the EFL Cup semi-finals, where they face the Gunners in the second leg later this month after a goalless stalemate in the first leg last week.

Conte confirmed that several changes will be made for Wednesday's cup-tie, with Ethan Ampadu set to be included in the matchday squad once more after he made the bench for the original fixture against the Norfolk outfit.

"A young player has to deserve this chance, not only because he is a young player or not only because he is a player from our Academy," the Italian coach said in his pre-match press conference.

"I want to be very clear and for this reason, Ethan Ampadu showed he deserved this chance and probably he will play tomorrow. And players must show me that when I gave this opportunity, I did not make a mistake."

Norwich counterpart Daniel Farke is also planning to rest a few players as he looks to cope with playing three games in the space of seven days.

The 13th-placed Canaries are undefeated in their last four Championship outings and haven't dropped any points since the turn of the year, with victories coming against Millwall (2-1) and Bristol City (1-0).

"You always have to think ahead to the next games," Farke told the media. "The situation isn't similar to when we played against Arsenal. Then there were a few weeks in a row when you played three games in a week.

"Now, though, we'll just have the one week with three games and when you're in good shape that shouldn't be a problem. But we will watching carefully and we want to be as successful as possible."

🎥 The boss looks ahead to tomorrow's challenge against the Premier League champions. 👇#ncfc #cfc pic.twitter.com/mJMdNVOFDu — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 16, 2018

Team news:

The hosts will be without Cesc Fabregas, who has a slight hamstring injury, while Gary Cahill is rated doubtful after he was forced off with a muscular problem against the Foxes on Saturday.

Michy Batshuayi will feature in attack, despite rumours that the Belgian striker could leave the club during the January transfer window. New signing Ross Barkley is ineligible, however, after missing the deadline to register players for the FA Cup.

Tom Trybull misses out for the visitors with a back injury that also kept him out of the clash with the Robins at the weekend, but Marley Watkins returns to the fold.

Mario Vrancic is available for selection having recovered from illness this week, while Grant Hanley could be one of the players given a breather.