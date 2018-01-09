Dyche hails Burnley’s mentality

Burnley manager Sean Dyche praised his side's character in the wake of their FA Cup third-round defeat against Premier League leaders Manchester City.

The Clarets suffered a 4-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, when a Sergio Aguero brace and goals from Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva cancelled out Ashley Barnes' 25th-minute opener.

Despite the loss, Dyche believes his players showed a positive mentality against Pep Guardiola's side and could perhaps feel a bit unlucky to have conceded four goals considering the few chances City created.

“The fitness of some of the lads who haven’t played that much, Vokesy (Sam Vokes), Westy (Ashley Westwood), was good, but the details cost us," said Dyche, according to the Burnley Express.

“I think (City) had five efforts on target and four goals. That’s sometimes what you get for £50m per player.

“We’ve got to develop that, it can’t be done overnight, season on season we’ve been adding and adding, but there isn’t a short fix, so we have to be aware of that.

“These moments can occur, but it’s hard, I think the team are giving a lot, and not always had the breaks, we’ve been a little bit hard done by, whether it’s a decision here and there, but I’m very pleased with the mentality of the players.”