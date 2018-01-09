Hodgson praises VAR despite FA Cup exit

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson admits the Video Assistant Referee technology performed well in his side's 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup on Monday.

The Eagles were knocked out in the third round of the competition after an 87th-minute winner from Glenn Murray earned the Seagulls a hard-fought win at The American Express Community Stadium.

RH on the winning goal: To be honest if it had been my player scoring that goal I would have been disappointed if it was ruled out. pic.twitter.com/RsGEg4ZmA1 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 8, 2018

The travelling Palace fans felt hard-done-by when the ball crossed the goalline, as many believed it went in via Murray's hand, but the VAR system was referred to, for the first time in a competitive game in England, and showed that it went in off his knee and the goal stood.

Hodgson admits his initial reaction was that the ball struck Murray's hand, but he was reassured that it was a legitimate goal thanks to VAR.

"We had suspicions," said Hodgson, according to Sky Sports. "I suppose they were fuelled by the reactions of the people close to it.

"They seemed to be incensed, and from our angle, it looks as if he's guided the ball in with his arm.

"You've got to congratulate the system: when you watch it lots of times like they've been able to do, from different angles, it would have been very harsh [to disallow it].

"There's still a slight thought it might just have brushed off his arm into the goal, but if it'd been my player scoring that goal, I'd have been very upset if it had been disallowed for handball."