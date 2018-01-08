Late Murray goal sees Brighton past Palace

Brighton avoided an FA Cup replay after Glenn Murray’s late winner handed them a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium on Monday.

Brighton and Hove Albion 2 Crystal Palace 1

A historic game which saw the VAR introduced for the first time was largely uninspiring until Bakary Sako cancelled out Dale Stephens’ first-half opener for Chris Hughton’s side.

Both teams had chances to win in the closing stages before Glenn Murray came back to haunt his former club as he stepped off the bench to secure the Seagulls’ passage into the fourth round of the competition.

The visitors struggled without their main attacking outlet initially as Albion made the better start, with Solly March forcing Wayne Hennessey to tip his downward header over the crossbar from Gaetan Bong’s cross on the left in the ninth minute.

Tomer Hemed tried his luck from distance on the left moments later, although his strike was way off target, while Palace’s only chance in the first half saw Andros Townsend denied via a deflection on 14 minutes following good work from Sako on the right to get into the box.

Hemed did manage to test Hennessey from a corner four minutes later, but his firm header went straight to the visiting keeper, who should have done better on 25 minutes when he was beaten at his near post by Stephens, who ran onto Ezequiel Schelotto’s reverse pass and fired home from an angle on the right.

🖐🏻 hands up if you're into the next round of the @EmiratesFACup! 🤗 #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/eYYnomGPgS — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) January 8, 2018

Hennessey made sure that March would not repeat the feat on 41 minutes as the winger diverted Schelotto’s low cross towards the near post, and the hosts continued to dictate play in the early stages of the second half.

March wasted a golden opportunity to double the Seagulls’ lead in the opening minute when he blazed over from 12 yards out after being picked out by Bong’s low cross on the left, while Hemed went close on 66 minutes with a strike from inside the box that was deflected over after the Eagles failed to deal with a corner.

However, the south Londoners were back in the contest three minutes later as Sako pounced on a loose ball to beat Tim Krul with a venomous shot from 22 yards out on the left that went in off the right post.

The match suddenly came to life as Sako fired into the side-netting on 73 minutes after riding a challenge from Connor Goldson on the halfway line and surging towards goal, before Sam Baldock struck the right post at the other end moments later from March’s lay-off and Baram Kayal blasted over on the follow-up from 14 yards out.

Patrick van Aanholt threatened on 76 minutes as he played a one-two with James McArthur before being denied by Krul at close range, while Hemed fired off a shot on the turn three minutes later that was too close to Hennessey.

Baldock squandered another good chance eight minutes from time when he lashed an effort over from inside the box after being sent through on goal by Kayal, but Murray spared his blushes in the 88th minute as he got the slightest of touches on Uwe Hunemeier’s header towards the back post from a free-kick to clinch victory.