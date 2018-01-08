Tough FA Cup trips for United and Spurs

Manchester United have been handed a tricky FA Cup fourth-round trip to Yeovil Town in their quest to reclaim the trophy they won in 2016.

The Red Devils left it late to beat Derby 2-0 in the third round on Saturday, while the League Two Glovers progressed after a 2-0 victory over Bradford.

Tottenham also face a potential banana skin at Rodney Parade where Newport County lie in wait after the League Two outfit secured a 2-1 comeback win over Leeds, with Spurs having eased past AFC Wimbledon.

Nottingham Forest caused the upset of the round when they knocked out record holders Arsenal with a 4-2 win on Sunday, and their reward is an away tie at Hull, who edged out Blackburn 1-0 the previous day.

Monday’s fourth-round draw served up just two all-Premier League clashes, with Liverpool hosting West Brom at Anfield and Southampton welcoming Watford to St Mary’s.

The Reds clinched a 2-1 derby win over Merseyside rivals Everton on Friday, while the Baggies ran out 2-0 victors against Exeter City the following day, which also saw the Saints edge out Fulham 1-0 and the Hornets picked up a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Bristol City.

The fixtures will take place on the final weekend of January, with nine third-round ties having gone to replays.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full

Liverpool v West Brom

Peterborough v Fleetwood or Leicester

Huddersfield v Birmingham

Notts County v Wolves or Swansea

Yeovil v Manchester United

Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage or Reading

Cardiff or Mansfield v Manchester City

MK Dons v Coventry

Millwall v Rochdale

Southampton v Watford

Middlesbrough v Brighton or Crystal Palace

Bournemouth or Wigan v Shrewsbury or West Ham

Hull v Nottingham Forest

Newport v Tottenham

Norwich or Chelsea v Newcastle

Sheffield United v Preston