Tough FA Cup trips for United and Spurs

Manchester United have been handed a tricky FA Cup fourth-round trip to Yeovil Town in their quest to reclaim the trophy they won in 2016.
The Red Devils left it late to beat Derby 2-0 in the third round on Saturday, while the League Two Glovers progressed after a 2-0 victory over Bradford.
Tottenham also face a potential banana skin at Rodney Parade where Newport County lie in wait after the League Two outfit secured a 2-1 comeback win over Leeds, with Spurs having eased past AFC Wimbledon.
When you’re a @NewportCounty fan and you just realise you’ve drawn @SpursOfficial in the @EmiratesFACup Fourth Round 😱 pic.twitter.com/eKUhqxD7D6
— The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 8, 2018
Nottingham Forest caused the upset of the round when they knocked out record holders Arsenal with a 4-2 win on Sunday, and their reward is an away tie at Hull, who edged out Blackburn 1-0 the previous day.
Monday’s fourth-round draw served up just two all-Premier League clashes, with Liverpool hosting West Brom at Anfield and Southampton welcoming Watford to St Mary’s.
The Reds clinched a 2-1 derby win over Merseyside rivals Everton on Friday, while the Baggies ran out 2-0 victors against Exeter City the following day, which also saw the Saints edge out Fulham 1-0 and the Hornets picked up a morale-boosting 3-0 win over Bristol City.
The fixtures will take place on the final weekend of January, with nine third-round ties having gone to replays.
Next up, @WBA in the #FACup Fourth Round.
Our fixture at Anfield will take place across the weekend of 26-29 January. pic.twitter.com/9KJ5dEfniY
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 8, 2018
FA Cup fourth-round draw in full
Liverpool v West Brom
Peterborough v Fleetwood or Leicester
Huddersfield v Birmingham
Notts County v Wolves or Swansea
Yeovil v Manchester United
Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday v Stevenage or Reading
Cardiff or Mansfield v Manchester City
MK Dons v Coventry
Millwall v Rochdale
Southampton v Watford
Middlesbrough v Brighton or Crystal Palace
Bournemouth or Wigan v Shrewsbury or West Ham
Hull v Nottingham Forest
Newport v Tottenham
Norwich or Chelsea v Newcastle
Sheffield United v Preston