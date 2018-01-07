Arsenal fans fume over penalty, cup exit

FA Cup holders Arsenal suffered the ultimate embarrassment on Sunday as they were knocked out at the first hurdle by Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners’ second string side went down 4-2 at the City Ground after conceding two more penalties – their third and fourth in the last three games – as a frustrated Arsene Wenger watched from the stands.

And being Arsenal, there was more controversy as Forest’s second spot-kick was allowed to stand despite there being a suspicion of a double touch after Forest’s Kieran Dowell slipped while taking it.

Controversy aside, it could be argued that a side featuring the likes of Theo Walcott, Danny Welbeck, and Per Mertesacker should still be able to beat a managerless side that is currently 14th in the English second tier.

Nevertheless, Arsenal fans were left fuming about both the penalty and their team’s lacklustre display.

Some Gunner’s fans argued that the second spot kick shouldn’t even have been given.

Debuchy actually got the ball … @FA your referees are a joke — Krish (@Krishan_Shah) January 7, 2018

Debuchy got the ball. That was not a penalty. What is this. #NFFCvAFC — Nicole Holliday (@NicoleHolliday) January 7, 2018

While others pointed out the double hit.

Just seen Forest’s double-hit penalty against Arsenal. Interestingly, that is exactly one of the incidents VAR – which makes its FA Cup debut tomorrow – can be used for. — Ben Rumsby (@ben_rumsby) January 7, 2018

Has to be a double touch. Look how the ball spins. Impossible for the ref. — Max Rushden (@maxrushden) January 7, 2018

How did the officials not see the double touch? — Kim (@MrsChances_) January 7, 2018

Others preferred to focus on the display , or lack of it!

Doesn’t matter if it was or wasn’t a penalty.

Doesn’t matter if the goal from the penalty should have stood or not. We absolutely deserve to be booted out of this competition today.

Credit to Forest & this is yet another embarrassing defeat for Arsenal Football Club. Rubbish. — Moh Haider (@ArsenalMoh8) January 7, 2018

Well done Forest, they deserved that on the day. If there’s any focus on that penalty rather than how utterly atrocious Arsenal were today, it’s misplaced. We were terrible and got exactly what we deserved. — arseblog (@arseblog) January 7, 2018

Not even going to go on about yet another penalty awarded against us that wasn't a penalty, or the fact the resulting goal shouldn't have stood, as it didn't effect the result in the end.

Forest just wanted it more than Arsenal, and deserved their win.#AFC — Carl Bövis ⚽ (@CarlBovis_AFC) January 7, 2018

Forest fans singing about Wembley. Brereton nerveless penalty. Pathetic from Arsenal. 3-1 #nffc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 7, 2018

Congrats to @NFFC, your talented & hungry young team gave our highly paid reserves a well-deserved beating. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 7, 2018

And of course that sparked the inevitable….

Just go, Wenger. You’ve dragged Arsenal into a never-ending mire of mediocrity & destroyed your once great legacy. Show some bloody self-respect man & GO. pic.twitter.com/AHhI6gGCuz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 7, 2018

We conceded FOUR GOALS to a Championship team with 1 win in their last 8 games. And set up to defend as below. He simply has got to leave the football club. We are a laughing stock.#WengerOut pic.twitter.com/qTHg9AeXBX — Ron (@aaranlane19) January 7, 2018

No other manager at any other club on Planet Earth would survive these amount of embarrassments. #WengerOut — Chris Keogh (@ckeogh1971) January 7, 2018

Currently 6th in the prem, playing Europa league football, crashing out of the FA Cup to a pub side, Alexis and Özil haven’t renewed their contracts with less than six months to go and 23 points behind City.. #OhToBeAGooner #NFFCvAFC #WengerOut #EnoughIsEnough #Arsenal — Kristoffer Grønning (@kgroenning) January 7, 2018

Finally Wenger can’t hide behind the FA CUP #wengerout — Adrian Clifton (@real_n16) January 7, 2018

