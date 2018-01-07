FA Cup

Arsenal fans fume over penalty, cup exit

FA Cup holders Arsenal suffered the ultimate embarrassment on Sunday as they were knocked out at the first hurdle by Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners’ second string side went down 4-2 at the City Ground after conceding two more penalties – their third and fourth in the last three games – as a frustrated Arsene Wenger watched from the stands.

And being Arsenal, there was more controversy as Forest’s second spot-kick was allowed to stand despite there being a suspicion of a double touch after Forest’s Kieran Dowell slipped while taking it.

Controversy aside, it could be argued that a side featuring the likes of Theo Walcott, Danny Welbeck, and Per Mertesacker should still be able to beat a managerless side that is currently 14th in the English second tier.

Nevertheless, Arsenal fans were left fuming about both the penalty and their team’s lacklustre display.

Some Gunner’s fans argued that the second spot kick shouldn’t even have been given.

While others pointed out the double hit.

Others preferred to focus on the display , or lack of it!

And of course that sparked the inevitable….

