Arsenal knocked out of cup after Forest shock

Holders Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle as 10-man Nottingham Forest emerged 4-2 victors at the City Ground.

Lichaj bags first-half brace

Mertesacker responds for Gunners

Brereton extends lead from the spot

Welbeck further reduces deficit

Dowell seals win late on

Match Summary

Arsene Wenger’s side enjoyed plenty of possession, but once again struggled to deliver in the final third, as the Championship club – who sacked Mark Warburton a week ago – took a deserved 2-1 lead into the break.

Ben Brereton capped off a fine display with the Reds’ third goal from the spot early in the second half and even though Danny Welbeck quickly pulled another goal back for the defending champions, they crashed out of the third round for the first time under Wenger, who saw his side give away another penalty late on.

Full Report

The hosts made a bright start and threatened after just six minutes when Brereton went past Per Mertesacker on the left before getting off a shot from an acute angle that David Ospina saved to his left.

The Colombian keeper pulled off an even better save on 18 minutes as he tipped Matty Cash’s angled strike from the right around the left post, but he was beaten two minutes later.

Kieran Dowell hit a free-kick from the right towards the near post and Lichaj nipped in ahead of Ospina to head home virtually on the line.

But Forest were pegged back almost immediately, as Rob Holding directed a downward header onto the left post from a free-kick and Mertesacker scored on the rebound from six yards out in the 23rd minute.

👏 Our desire is always to be here! Thank you for your incredible support tonight #NFFC fans, this one is for you! pic.twitter.com/VJ4pVhuYim — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) January 7, 2018

Alex Iwobi went for a deft finish on 31 minutes after being teed up by Joe Willock on the edge of the box, but his side-footed effort missed the target.

Brereton showed his pace soon afterwards as he raced through on goal from the right and cut onto his left foot inside the box before drawing a fine save out of Ospina.

Brereton caused more problems for the visitors in the 41st minute as he collected the ball inside the box on the left and looked to pick out the bottom-right corner of the net with a side-footed effort, but Ospina got down to make the save.

There was nothing the South American could do to prevent the Reds from doubling their lead in the final minute of the first half though. Lichaj controlled a clearance on his chest and sent a looping volley into the top-left corner of the goal from the edge of the box.

@NFFC that was brilliant! Well deserved. 👍🏻 — Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 7, 2018

Brereton went close again in the 61st minute from Tyler Walker’s cross on the left, but Holding got the final touch to deflect the ball narrowly past the near post.

Holding was at fault three minutes later as he caught Cash inside the box on the right to concede a penalty that was confidently dispatched by Brereton into the right corner of the net.

Jordan Smith was finally tested by substitute Chuba Akpom with 20 minutes remaining after the youngster latched onto a through-ball. But a mistake from the home keeper nine minutes later gave the Gunners a glimmer of hope.

Smith came racing out to prevent Welbeck from getting onto Iwobi’s through-ball, but he spilled it at the feet of the striker, who slotted home from a narrow angle on the left.

Arsenal, the FA Cup holders are out. Well played, Nottingham Forest. Good to see one or the East Midlands’ lesser lights having a bit of success. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 7, 2018

After Walker hit a first-time shot straight at Ospina, Mathieu Debuchy made a desperate challenge on Armand Traore from behind inside the area on the left to give away another spot-kick on 84 minutes.

It was converted in controversial fashion by Dowell, who slipped as he made contact with the ball and it looped up to go in just under the bar. Gunners players protested that the penalty should have been retaken due to a double touch, but the referee awarded the goal after consulting with his assistant.

More drama was to come as Joe Worrall was dismissed for a second yellow card in the final minute, before Smith produced a terrific fingertip save to divert Welbeck’s clipped shot around the right post in stoppage time, after a poor pass from Ben Osborn let him in.