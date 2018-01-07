Tottenham ease past MK Dons

Tottenham Hotspur secured their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Wembley on Sunday.

Kane breaks the deadlock on 63′

Kane again two minutes later

Vertonghen seals the win on 71′

Match summary

The Premier League side had to wait until midway through the second half to open the scoring, but once the stalemate had been broken, Spurs rode out comfortable 3-0 winners. Kane netted an obligatory second and Jan Vertonghen was also on target.

Full report

Mauricio Pochettino made eight changes to the team that drew 1-1 with West Ham on Thursday, but it was still a strong line-up with Harry Kane up front alongside Fernando Llorente.

Wimbledon boss Neal Ardley made four changes from his side’s 2-0 win over Southend and it was not surprisingly the home side who made the early running, as Victor Wanyama fired in a shot that flew high and wide of the target.

Kane was inches away from connecting to a good delivery from the left from Erik Lamela, before George Long was forced to parry an 18th minute Lamela shot wide.

Kyle Walker-Peters hit the side-netting with a deflected effort moments later and Kane smashed over his first-time shot having connected to a Kieran Trippier cross.

What a way to score your first Spurs goal since October 2013! 🚀@JanVertonghen 👊#COYS pic.twitter.com/7y80jtE7IJ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 7, 2018

Wimbledon then came agonisingly close to an opener on 29 minutes, but Spurs stopper Michel Vorm touched Jimmy Abdou’s curling shot from outside the box onto the crossbar, before keeping out the follow up effort.

Long denied Kane on 35 minutes and then Lamela – from probably Spurs’ best attack – that saw Moussa Sissoko drive forward and feed Kane, to tee up the Argentine winger.

The League One’s side’s travelling support were happy to go into the break on level terms, although it was only a matter of time before Tottenham made one of their chances count.

Liam Trotter got forward well at the start of the second period but pulled his shot off target, before Moussa Dembele stuck the base of a post on 52 minutes.

Ardley’s side were enjoying more of the ball in the second half, and while Kane was wide on 59 minutes, he soon found the back of the net – moments after the introduction of Son Heung-Min for Llorente. Kane bundled the ball home after a Sissoko ball into the box.

Kane netted again two minutes later with a close-range finish from a Walker-Peters pass, to put a real dent in the Dons’ confidence, while the match was over as a contest when Vertonghen dispossessed Lyle Taylor and fired in a long-range deflected strike.

Long denied Kane a hat-trick with a firm save on 75 minutes, ahead of a couple of efforts on goal from Son, the best of which was deflected by Adedeji Oshilaja onto the woodwork.