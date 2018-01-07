West Ham held by lower-league Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury earned an FA Cup replay at West Ham after claiming a deserved goalless draw in their third-round clash at New Meadow on Sunday.

Hart makes two good saves in first half

Henderson largely untested throughout

Nolan misses late chance at close range

Match Summary

David Moyes’ side found it difficult in Shropshire as they gave the ball away far too easily and lumped hopeful long balls up to Javier Hernandez that proved completely ineffective.

The League One club weren’t overawed by their opponents at all and could have taken the lead on a few occasions, but Joe Hart stood firm in the visiting goal.

Full Report

The hosts had by far the better chances as their Premier League opponents struggled to get a foothold in the cup-tie.

The Hammers failed to create any clear openings, although they did threaten first on nine minutes as Cheikhou Kouyate glanced Reece Burke’s cross from the left well wide of the right post.

Carlton Morris managed to get on the end of Omar Beckles’ cross from the left three minutes later, but his off-balance header was never going to trouble Hart. The England keeper then reacted quickly enough to smother Ben Godfrey’s effort at the back post from a 27th-minute free-kick.

Great first half from @shrewsweb – should be ahead against a lacklustre @WestHamUtd side 👏 pic.twitter.com/y5pKMNBjyz — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2018

Beckles went close as he brought Declan Rice’s clearance under control and volleyed over the crossbar from 22 yards out on 31 minutes, before the visitors had their first attempt on target when Burke directed a glancing header straight at Dean Henderson from 17 yards out.

The Shrews’ best chance arrived moments later as Matt Sadler got a lucky break as he surged forward from the left and made his way into the area before forcing a low save out of Hart. He then had to be alert to keep out Alex Rodman’s shot from 16 yards out in the 37th minute after he cut inside from the left.

One of the few chances the visitors had in the opposition box saw Andre Ayew hit a weak shot from a narrow angle on the right that was comfortable for Henderson on 43 minutes, while Shaun Whalley failed to test Hart at the other end with a strike that flew wide of the near post after collecting a clearance on the right.

Never forget where you came from. pic.twitter.com/W2kFAiL5LM — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) January 7, 2018

There was no improvement from West Ham in the second half as they drew just one save out of Henderson; in the 52nd minute when he easily claimed Ayew’s flicked header from Pedro Obiang’s free-kick.

Unfortunately, Paul Hurst’s men couldn’t get going after the restart either, in what was mostly a scrappy affair.

They did have a final opportunity to snatch victory late on though when John Nolan blasted over from close range after Aristote Nsiala had picked him out with a square pass three minutes from time.