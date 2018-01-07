Pardew relief after Baggies finally win

Alan Pardew was relieved to record his first win in charge of West Brom in their FA Cup third round clash with Exeter City.

First half goals from Salomon Rondon and Jay Rodriguez sealed a 2-0 victory and passage to the fourth round.

It was a first win in his ninth game in charge of the Baggies, although he has enjoyed some positive results, with draws against Liverpool, Everton and Arsenal.

This much-needed victory came after a 2-1 loss to West Ham and ahead of facing Brighton next weekend, with the club in 19th place on the Premier League standings.

After overcoming the eighth-placed League Two side, Pardew said: "It's a sigh of relief for me and my coaching staff.

"For the players, there's a big job in the Premier League and our focus is very much on the next game there.

"But a lot of things we have put in place came to fruition, which was the most pleasing thing.

"I'm delighted because of the circumstances, it was a sticky pitch and against a team that is physically strong.

"But there was no hooping or jumping around after. We were expected to win here and the important thing was we did. Even if we scraped home, it was important just to win."

Pardew, whose previous FA Cup clash was the 2016 final against Manchester United when manager of Crystal Palace, added: "It was important to keep the momentum. I know we lost our last game, but it was in the last minute and we have played well without getting a win."