Norwich hold Chelsea to 0-0 draw in FA Cup

Norwich City earned a replay at Stamford Bridge after holding Chelsea to a rather dour 0-0 draw in Saturday’s third-round FA Cup clash at Carrow Road.

Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0

The home team were better in the first half with Josh Murphy and Alex Pritchard looking enterprising. After the break, Davide Zappacosta threatened before Willian forced a save from Angus Gunn.

Murphy nearly made Willy Caballero pay for a mistake in the second half before Zappacosta saw a strike go just wide in injury time.

Match report

It was an opening 20 minutes devoid of chances as both teams failed to have any cohesion in their play in the final third. In the 24th minute the Championship side created a decent moment when Pritchard burst through the middle but saw his left-footed strike blocked.

It took until the 35th minute for the first clear opening when Murphy broke away in the left channel and found himself one-on-one with Antonio Rüdiger, yet the 22-year-old dragged his shot wide of Caballero’s goal. It was a dour first period and it took until after the break for Chelsea to create an opening.

All square at the break. @NorwichCityFC well in this @EmiratesFACup tie 💪 pic.twitter.com/aR7G55fwrN — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 6, 2018

Early in the second half, Zappacosta got around the back of City’s defence, and was inches away from getting on the end of Kenedy’s cross from the left, but Christoph Zimmermann just got there first.

In the 55th minute, the lively Willian forced Gunn into a fine save as he tipped the ball around the post.

Two minutes later, a mistake from Tom Trybull saw Pedro take control of possession but the forward hit his strike straight at Gunn. It was a game of few openings although Caballero nearly gifted the opener to the home team when he dropped a free-kick into his area, yet Murphy saw his strike go wide.

Substitute Álvaro Morata, who came on for the ineffective Michy Batshuayi, then earned a free-kick which David Luiz hit just over the goal while skimming the net. In the closing stages Morata was not far away from a cross from the left-flank, before Zappacosta came close with a strike from long distance in the closing stages.