West Brom advance past Exeter

An early goal from Salomon Rondon and a second from Jay Rodriguez saw West Brom defeat Exeter City 2-0 in their FA Cup clash at St. James’ Park.

Exeter City 0 West Brom 2

Rondon with early opener

Jay Rodriguez adds the second

Pym saves Robson-Kanu penalty

Match Summary

The Baggies were ahead since the second minute after a stunning strike from Rondon, before Rodriguez was in the right place at the right time to take advantage of failed clearance and mop up from close range.

They could have had the game all but in the bag before half-time when they were awarded a penalty just before the break, but Hal Robson-Kanu, a substitute for the injured Kieran Gibbs, saw his effort saved.

A post shared by West Bromwich Albion (@wba) on Jan 6, 2018 at 9:01am PST

Full Report

Rondon gave the Baggies the lead as early as the second minute with a lovely first-time strike from the edge of the box, latching onto a poor clearance from the defender that fell right into his path.

The Baggies got a couple of half-chances after taking the lead, with Rodriguez firing narrowly wide from outside the box before setting up Chris Brunt for a shot on target that was saved in the bottom corner by goalkeeper Christy Pym.

The 13th minute saw Grzegorz Krychowiak blast wide, and in the 18th minute James McClean saw his long-range shot saved. A few minutes earlier Gibbs had to be withdrawn due to injury, and was replaced by Robson-Kanu.

Rodriguez doubled their lead in the 25th minute with a finish from the centre of the box after the Exeter defenders made a mess of clearing a cross into the box.

As the first half drew to a close West Brom were given a great chance to wrap the game up before the break when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on James McClean by Pierce Sweeney, but Hal Robson-Kanu saw his effort saved by Pym in the bottom corner.