Bournemouth earn replay after late equaliser

Bournemouth needed a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a third-round FA Cup replay with Wigan after a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Bournemouth 2 Wigan 2

Grigg puts Latics ahead

Powell forces Hyndman OG

Wigan hold lead until HT

Mousett pulls one back

Cook heads 92nd min equaliser

Match summary

First-half goals from Will Grigg and the Emerson Hyndman own goal looked to have dumped the Cherries out of the FA Cup.

However, Lys Mousset and defender Steven Cook ensured the home side forced a replay to be played at the DW Stadium.

A post shared by AFC Bournemouth (@officialafcb) on Jan 6, 2018 at 10:06am PST

Full report

The 2013 Champions of England’s oldest club competition would have been brimming with confidence when they saw the eight changes Bournemouth made for the third-round fixture.

A gamble for manager Eddie Howe, who was looking to freshen up his squad after a relentless Christmas period of English football.

And following Will Grigg’s fourth-minute opener, the travelling Wigan supporters were in dreamland. Grigg had put the League One title chasers ahead from six yards out after Gavin Massey headed down Reece James’ cross.

And they doubled their lead before the half-hour mark when former Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell smashed a free-kick that deflected off US midfielder Hyndman and past Artur Boruc.

Trailing 2-0 after only 29 minutes, Howe brought on Marc Pugh and Jordon Ibe at half-time. That changed the course of the match, with the hosts dominating in the second period.

The first goal for the home side came from Mousset, his first goal for the Cherries in 28 attempts since making the move to the South Coast from Le Harve for £6million in 2016.

He was teed up by the impressive Ibe, who went on a fine solo run before picking out the France youth international.

And in the final half-hour, it was all about the home side throwing men forward in search of that dramatic equaliser and low and behold they found it through the enigmatic Cook, who was threatening through set-pieces all afternoon.

In the 92nd minute of the tie, Cook out-jumped Dan Burn to power in a header from six yards out following Pugh’s delightful delivery.