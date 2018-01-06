Huddersfield too strong for Bolton

Huddersfield Town struck twice early in the second half to secure a 2-1 win over Bolton Wanderers in Saturday’s FA Cup tie at the Macron Stadium.

Bolton Wanderers 1 Huddersfield Town 2

Van La Parra opens the scoring

Williams doubles their lead

Osede pulls one back for Bolton

Match Summary

After a slow first half, the Terriers took the lead with two goals a minute apart early in the second period, the first a close-range finish from Rajiv van La Parra and the second a long-range rocket from Danny Williams.

A post shared by Huddersfield Town (@htafcinstagram) on Jan 6, 2018 at 9:50am PST

Full Report

There were few chances, and none of them clear-cut, with Tommy Smith and Jonathan Hogg missing the target for the Terriers, while Wanderers defender Mark Beevers missed a header not long before the half-time whistle.

The second-half started with Huddersfield midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri testing the goalkeeper with a long-range effort that needed to be pushed away from the top corner, while blocked efforts from Laurent Depoitre and Joe Lolley gave the impression that the breakthrough was coming.

Huddersfield opened the scoring through Van La Parra in the 51st minute, with a close range finish following a corner, and had a second just a minute later with a firecracker from Danny Williams into the top-left corner from outside the box.

Derik Osede pulled one back for Bolton in the 64th minute with a thumping header from the centre of the box, getting onto the end of a cross into the box from Filipe Morais.