Watford ease into FA Cup fourth round

Premier League side Watford eased past Championship outfit Bristol City in the FA Cup third round with a 3-0 victory at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Watford 3 Bristol 0

Carrillo opens scoring

Deeney doubles the lead

Capoue nets late third

Hornets advance to 4th round

Match summary

Andre Carrillo gave the home side a slender lead at the break before captain Troy Deeney and powerful midfielder Etienne Capoue added further gloss to the scoreline. Deeney scored with a simple header in the 57th minute and the Frenchmen netted with a simple tap-in in the dying moments of the third round encounter.

Full report

Visiting head coach Lee Johnson gave debuts to academy products Opi Edwards, 18, and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, 20, as he looked to prepare his squad for more important fixtures.

The Robins secured a semi-final EFL Cup semi-final tie against Manchester City after dumping rivals Manchester United out last month – and are also chasing promotion to England’s top-tier.

But the Championship side were dispatched easily with a professional performance from Marco Silva’s side.

Andre Carrillo’s low drive in the 37th minute set the tone for the second-half as the visitors sat deep and invited pressure for large spells of the fixture.

Captain Deeney, who was selected for the first time since his four-match suspension doubled the lead just before the hour mark just before the impressive Roberto Pereyra smashed the post with a curling effort.

The Robins’ best chance came and went when striker Matty Taylor failed to hit the target with a free header inside the danger area.

And they were punished further in the 87th minute when Capoue grabbed a late third, prodding the ball past a dejected Luke Steele in goal.