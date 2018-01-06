Wolves take Swansea to a replay

Both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Swansea City had a player sent off in their competitive FA Cup third round 0-0 draw at Molineux on Saturday afternoon.

Wolves 0 Swansea 0

Renato Sanches injured in first half

Vinagre shown red before half-time

Fer sent off in second half

Match Summary

Both sides were evenly matched in the game, with Bright Enobakhare and Marin Olsson coming closest to opening the scoring for their respective sides.

Ruben Vinagre was sent off in the first half after a bad foul earned him his marching orders. Leroy Fer saw red in the second half after a cynical foul on Helder Costa.

It ends goalless. @Wolves, we’ll see you at the Liberty very soon!#WOLSWA pic.twitter.com/5MGYURaVcs — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 6, 2018

Full Report

Wolves started the brightest of the two sides after Enobakhare found space in the box and forced Kristoffer Nordfeld into a good save.

Nordfeld had to be on his toes in the 12th minute after the hosts swung in a corner that found Morgan Gibbs-Wright, who saw his close-range shot well saved.

Sanches was given a good opportunity to stake a claim for a starting place in the team after a hard season and had the first real opportunity for the Swans with his long range shot after a Swansea corner going just wide.

The home side were enjoying a good amount of possession and Costa soon tested Nordfeld with a shot from outside of the box.

The visitors suffered a blow halfway through the first half though as Sanches was forced off in the 34th minute with a foot injury, with Tom Carroll coming off the bench to replace him.

Olsson went closest for the visitors in the 38th minute with his right-footed shot following a Swansea corner that hit the post.

The visitors were given a boost in the 40th minute after Vinagre was shown a red card for a horrible challenge.

The away side started the second half in positive fashion, with striker Jordan Ayew replacing defender Federico Fernandez, as they sought to take advantage of the red card.

Wilfried Bony went close to opening the scoring in the 61st minute, first taking shot from outside the box and then following that up with a shot from the centre of the box, both of which were saved by Norris.

The Swans, however, were soon reduced to 10 men themselves as Fer was sent off for a cynical foul on Costa as the forward look to break through on goal. The visitors responded by bringing Roque Mesa on for Bony, who was on a yellow card himself.

The momentum then swung the way of the hosts for the closing minutes with Costa and substitute Rafa Mir both having shots saved, with both sides ultimately settling for a replay.