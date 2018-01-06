Newcastle ease to Hatters win

Newcastle United eased into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 victory over Luton Town on Saturday.

Newcastle United 3 Luton Town 1

Perez on target on 30′

Perez adds a second on 36′

Shelvey with quick-fire third on 39′

Hylton pulls one back on 49′

Match summary

Newcastle stormed into a first-half three-nil lead with a brace from Ayoze Perez and one from Jonjo Shelvey before a consolation goal for Danny Hylton.

Full report

Jacob Murphy was first with a sighter that was blocked on its way to goal before forcing good low save from Marek Stech.

Murphy then saw a 17th minute effort saved, and while Perez first had a good attempt well held ahead of a chance for Dwight Gayle, the Spanish forward then slotted home from close range from a free-kick.

Perez promptly added a second with a shot from the right side of the box and then Perez laid on for Shelvey as Newcastle threatened to run away with this tie.

Matt Ritchie, though was denied ahead of a rare effort from Luton, as Andrew Shinnie put his header over the crossbar from a late first-half corner.

With five second-half minutes played, Hylton gave the League Two side hope with a well-taken finish. The goal temporarily lifted the away side, but Newcastle continued to create chances.

Gayle came close with a 56th minute strike ahead of a super opportunity from Elliot Lee, who thumped a 74th minute shot against the Newcastle crossbar.

Shinnie then forced a good low save from Frederick Woodman in the 78th minute.

And the game ended with Perez firing wide, ahead of a Murphy shot that was inches away from sneaking in side the right-hand upright.