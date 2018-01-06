Fearless Fleetwood earn Leicester replay

Leicester City were held to a 0-0 draw by League One side Fleetwood Town in their third round tie of the FA Cup at Highbury Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Fleetwood Town 0 Leicester City 0

Dragovic almost scores own-goal

King headers over

Bolger headers wide

Hunter hits post in extra time

Match Summary

An injured Jamie Vardy was forced to watch the Foxes take on his former team from the stands, but may well get a chance to face Fleetwood following what was a largely uninspiring goalless draw.

Leicester’s best chance of the game came when Andy King managed to meet a Demarai Gray corner with the midfielder’s effort going over the crossbar.

And Fleetwood almost snatched a win in the final seconds as a shot from Ashley Hunter took a deflection, which saw the ball bounce off the post and into the grateful arms of Eldin Jakupovic.

🎥 | What a feeling – what a performance. What a proud day to be associated with #ftfc… 😁 pic.twitter.com/bXvf4DOoio — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) January 6, 2018

Full Report

Leicester had the more positive start to the game as Gray delivered a good cross towards Islam Slimani, but the Algerian could only get his thigh onto the ball which flashed a yard wide of the post.

The Foxes then had a scare when Aleksander Dragovic almost found the back of his own net with a disastrous backpass that Jakupovic had to palm behind. Referee Simon Hooper strangely awarded a corner instead of an indirect free-kick.

Fleetwood were dealt a big blow 17 minutes in when Ashley Eastham was forced off the field with injury, although he was replaced by the experienced Nathan Pond.

Andy King got on the end of corner from Gray just after the 20-minute mark but the Leicester number 10 couldn’t keep his effort down as it sailed over the crossbar.

The rest of the half was mostly played in the middle of the park with both sides struggling to create any meaningful chances before the break.

A post shared by The Emirates FA Cup (@emiratesfacup) on Jan 6, 2018 at 7:02am PST

Shortly after half-time, Ashley Hunter sprung Fleetwood into the attack with a great break down the left flank before crossing towards goal with Yohan Benalouane blocking the ball behind. The Fleetwood players appealed for handball against Benalouane, but the referee only gave the corner which Slimani defended easily.

Fleetwood then began to put a lot of pressure on the Premier League side as Captain Cian Bolger got up well to meet a corner, but could only direct his header wide of the post.

With 25 minutes left to play, Gray found himself one-on-one with Lewie Coyle on the left-hand side. The winger squared Coyle up before delivering a threatening cross towards the back post, but the angle was too tight for the onrushing Slimani who could only find the side netting.

There was almost late drama in extra time when a shot from Hunter deflected off Benalouane, saw the ball hit the bottom of the post and then into the back of a diving Jakupovic who managed to smother ball after it hit the post again.

In the end, both teams had to settle for a draw which will mean the Fleetwood will travel to the King Power Stadium for a replay in the week commencing 15 January.