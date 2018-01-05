Man Utd leave it late to beat Derby

Manchester United needed two late goals to defeat Derby County 2-0 in their FA Cup third round clash at Old Trafford.

Rashford hits the woodwork twice

Lingard breaks the deadlock on 84′

Lukaku adds a second in injury time

Match summary

Having struggled to break down their Championship opponents, it was an in-form Jesse Lingard who finally set United on course to victory late on before Romelu Lukaku added an even later second.

Full report

Paul Pogba kicked off proceedings by picking out Lingard from the left, but his shot deflected over the bar.

Scott Carson then dealt comfortably with a Pogba drive from the edge of the box before Ander Herrera headed wide from close range from a Marcus Rashford free-kick.

Pogba was off target with a ninth-minute curler while Rashford was similarly wide from an ambitious effort with 17 minutes on the clock.

United’s best chance fell to Rashford two minutes later, but he fired over the crossbar after Juan Mata had forced Carson to save a free-kick headed for the top left corner of the net.

Sergio Romero tipped over a 22nd minute Marcus Olsson header before Henrikh Mkhitaryan gifted possession to Derby. But Sam Winnall failed to profit as he dragged his shot wide.

Incredible effort, but two late goals see #DCFC fall to defeat at Old Trafford in the @EmiratesFACup this evening… pic.twitter.com/pSKFMoIX9Z — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 5, 2018

Rashford nodded against a post after being set up by Mkhitaryan ten minutes before the break, before heading straight at Carson – this time from a Mata delivery.

Carson was kept busy as he denied Pogba from a set-piece with the half winding down, while it was Derby who appeared the more lively side at the start of the second period.

Tom Huddlestone had a 50th minute shot deflect wide for a corner, before Carson was forced to save from Mata at the other end.

Romelu Lukaku, who had replaced Mkhitaryan at the break, then had his goal-bound shot blocked as Pogba curled off target in a good spell of attacking intent from United.

Lukaku was next to head wide on 55 minutes, before Thomas Lawrence forced a diving save from Romero. Chances kept coming for both sides, but Pogba was unable to beat Carson with a shot on the hour mark and another curling effort minutes later.

Rashford saw Carson keep him out before again hitting a post ahead of a dragged shot from Pogba, to increasing frustration from the home supporters.

But Jose Mourinho’s side never gave up, with Lingard finally finding the back of the net in the 84th minute after a superb strike from outside the box into the top corner of the net.

Not to be outdone, Lukaku then played a good give-and-go with Anthony Martial before tucking his shot under the advancing Carson to secure United’s passage to the FA Cup fourth round.