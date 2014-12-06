Dickov delighted with cup win

A late own goal by Genseric Kusunga earned victory for Rovers boss Dickov, who managed Oldham for two and a half years until quitting in 2013.

The crucial strike came four minutes from time when Oldham goalkeeper Paddy Kenny tried to parry an Enda Stevens cross but the ball cannoned in off Kusunga from three yards.

Earlier, both defences had stood firm in a close-fought cup tie between two League One rivals.

Doncaster goalkeeper Sam Johnstone did well to deny both Jonathan Forte and Danny Philliskirk, while Jabo Ibehre fired two chances off target.

At the other end Richie Wellens forced a smart save from Kenny, who also got down quickly to block Theo Robinson’s angled drive.

Dickov said: “I’ll always have a lot of affection for Oldham because they gave me my first chance in management.

“It’s always special to go back to your old club, but you want to win as well. I’m very pleased with the result.

“Oldham are a good team who play fast-flowing football and have pace up front, so it was important that we nullified that.

“If we can keep a clean sheet and get the basics right, we’ve got the sort of players who will always create chances.

“The main thing was to get through because the FA Cup is massive for us and, on the chances over the game, I thought we deserved to win.

“There was frustration on Tuesday night when we should have won at Barnsley, but the players have come back and shown resilience. We’ve had three tough away games in the space of a week, but our fitness levels are fantastic.”

Oldham manager Lee Johnson slammed his players after the Latics suffered a rare home defeat.

Johnson said: “I’m not happy at all because I didn’t see enough physically or verbally and we didn’t have enough willing runners.

“I don’t want to stand for that and the players won’t get any better if they don’t see the error of their ways.

“We’ve got ourselves into a good league position by running, hustling and getting tight to people, but for some reason we dropped our standards.

“We’ve done a lot of good things this season and had a good league record over a sustained period, but I’m angry with that performance and bitterly disappointed to be out of the cup.

“We had two key players missing in Mike Jones and James Wilson, who have both been excellent for us, but our squad should be good enough.

“A replay looked on the cards and maybe neither side deserved to lose, but we wanted a good FA Cup run and we’ve failed .”