Gabi hopes Griezmann stays at Atletico

Atletico Madrid captain Gabi hopes star striker Antoine Griezmann won’t be playing in his last final for the club when they take on Marseille on Wednesday night.

The Rojiblancos have an opportunity to claim their third UEFA Europa League title when they take on OM in the final in Lyon, and Griezmann could be involved in his last final for Atletico.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to La Liga rivals Barcelona, but Gabi remains hopeful that he will decide to stay in Madrid and fight for more titles.

“We’ve been talking on Antoine [Griezmann] the whole year,” Gabi told reporters, according to FourFourTwo. “He is fine.

“I see him very good, physically very good, focused in this game, because it is very important for him to win a title.

“With his level, he just wants to win titles. I wish it won’t be his last final with Atletico. Because we need him, and he knows that we all want him to stay.”