Simeone’s touchline ban stands

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone will be absent from the touchline for the Europa League final in Lyon after UEFA upheld his four-match ban.

The Argentine incurred the wrath of UEFA after being sent to the stands in the semi-final, first leg against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on April 26.

Simeone was left fuming when the referee sent off Sime Vrsaljko after just 10 minutes for a second bookable offence, and received his marching orders two minutes later for continuing his protestations.

The 48-year-old watched on from the upper reaches of the Wanda Metropolitano as Los Colchoneros beat the Gunners 1-0 in the second leg to set up a final date with Marseille.

Atletico decided to contest the suspension, but European football’s governing body rejected their appeal, meaning that Simeone will be forced to sit in the terraces at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on May 16.