Simeone handed touchline ban for Europa final

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone will be forced to watch the Europa League final from the stands after receiving a four-game touchline ban from UEFA.

UEFA are considering Atletico’s 1-0 victory against Arsenal in the Europa League semi-final second-leg on Thursday as the first match of the ban, meaning he will miss three more matches.

He was also fined $10,000.

Simeone was sent off just 12 minutes into the second-leg semi against Arsenal after insulting a match official and for improper conduct.

Atletico have also been charged after stairways were found to be blocked at the Wanda Metropolitano on Thursday. The charge will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on May 31.

Atletico will meet Marseille in the Europa League final on May 16.