Garcia: We all deserve to go to the final

Olympique Marseille coach Rudi Garcia was thrilled with the character of his side as they reached the Europa League final on Thursday night.

Taking a 2-0 lead into the second leg, Salzburg forced extra time at the Red Bull Arena following an opener from Amadou Haidara (53′) that was followed up by an own-goal from Bouna Sarr (65′).

But Dimitri Payet teed up Rolando for a 116th minute winner, to set up a final with Atletico Madrid, on May 16 2018.

Speaking after the game, a delighted Garcia told his club’s website: “I’m happy for the players, for my staff, for the Club and Olympique de Marseille. We all deserve to go to the final.

“Tonight the environment was once again fantastic in the European Cup, because we scored at the end of the match, by a late substitute.”

Rolando came on for Morgan Sanson on 101 minutes and netted just 15 minutes later.

Garcia continued: “I put Rolando in with the hope he’d have the opportunity to score and then he did it.

“I am delighted for the group and for our supporters, the people of Marseille and all of France — all who started to love this team.

“They are right to love it because we give everything, we plays as a team, we have character. We will bring the people of Marseille to Lyon for the final and we will do everything to win this trophy, although obviously we will a very good team in Atletico de Madrid.”