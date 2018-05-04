Koscielny facing World Cup heartache

Laurent Koscielny looks almost certain to miss the World Cup after suffering a suspected torn Achilles in Arsenal’s Europa League semi-final defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Koscielny lasted just 12 minutes of the second leg in Madrid after slipping as he attempted to close down Atletico striker Diego Costa.

The 32-year-old was clearly in severe pain, with initial suggestions from the Arsenal medical team that he has ruptured his Achilles.

Laurent Koscielny on crutches and with a protective boot as he leaves the stadium. pic.twitter.com/aV3lFIMNow — James Olley (@JamesOlley) May 3, 2018

Koscielny has a history of Achilles problems and if that proves to be the case, then the centre-half is expected to be on the treatment table for around six months.

“It’s not good. It looks an Achilles rupture. Maybe we’ll have good news, but the first signs are not good,” Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger told BT Sport.

Worth noting that it was Diego Costa who got play stopped there, even though Atletico had the ball and were on the attack. Was standing right next to Koscielny, and will have known immediately it was bad. — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) May 3, 2018

“You can always hope for a miracle in the scan that he will have but the first signs don’t look very good.

“If he has a ruptured Achilles, his chances [of playing at the World Cup] are non-existent.”