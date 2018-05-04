Marseille grab extra-time winner to reach final

Marseille will face Atletico Madrid in the Europa League final after grabbing a dramatic extra time winner against Red Bull Salzburg.

The French side went into the second leg with a 2-0 aggregate advantage, but Salzburg levelled things up in normal time.

However, Marseille showed their character with just four minutes remaining of extra-time after Portuguese defender Rolando grabbed a dramatic winner from a corner.

Salzburg had been on track for a stirring comeback when Amadou Haidara opened the scoring after slaloming past three Marseille defenders.

The hosts then levelled things up on aggregate when Bouna Sarr sent the ball past his own goalkeeper.

Duje Caleta-Car and Hwang Hee-chan both spurned chances to put Salzburg ahead, before Rolando converted Dimitri Payet’s corner in extra time for a 3-2 aggregate win.

Marseille will have something of a home advantage in the final, when they meet Atletico in the French city of Lyon on May 16.