Wenger wants to go out on a high

Arsene Wenger is hoping to bring his love affair with Arsenal to an end by getting them back into the UEFA Champions League after a one-year absence.

The Gunners failed to finish in the Premier League’s top four last season for the first time under Wenger and they experienced similar disappointment this term.

Sixth is the best Wenger’s side can manage in the league, but the Europa League offers them another route into the Champions League.

The north Londoners travel to the Wanda Metropolitano this week with their semi-final tie against Atletico Madrid deadlocked at 1-1, and Wenger is determined to follow in the footsteps of Manchester United by going all the way.

“I’d like to finish my job well,” Wenger said in his pre-match press conference. “I believe as well, a man has to give his best as long as he is somewhere with all of his commitment and energy.

“I would like to walk out of Arsenal and think until the last day I focused only on Arsenal. When my job at Arsenal finishes I will see where I go from there but I want to finish this love story well.”

Wenger plans to take the game to Atleti in the second leg as he looks for an away goal that could take his team through to the final.

“The way to behave is clear. We know we need to score. We have a clear demand in our heads and a clear approach. We need to be positive,” the 68-year-old added.

‘The only thing we don’t know is if Atletico Madrid will do the same or if they will do the opposite and have a more cautious approach and try to get at us on the break. That is what we will have to deal with in this game.”