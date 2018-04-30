Chambers looks at positives ahead of Atletico tie

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers says the club has plenty to feel positive about heading into Thursday’s Europa League second leg semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

Despite losing 2-1 to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, Chambers takes the view that the nature of the team performance boded well for the tie in Spain at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

A late goal from Marouane Fellaini condemned the Gunners to defeat in what was manager Arsene Wenger's final game with the club at Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, the defender expressed he was proud of the efforts made against the Red Devils. Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "Together we all defended so well. We all worked our socks off out there and got the goal to bring it back and then it was a case of seeing it through, but unfortunately, they scored right at the end."

In addition, the 23-year-old hailed the performance of debutant Konstantinos Mavropanos, saying: "He did really well. He's a good player, he was strong out there and he held his own.

"I thought he was composed on the ball and had a good game. I thought all the young players had a good game and you know, it's just one of those. We feel we deserve more than we got."

The player added he was hopeful of a good display against Atletico later this week. Currently, the Spanish side appears to be favourites having drawn the first leg at the Emirates Stadium 1-1.

The Petersfield-born star added: "I think you can take positives from it. There are a lot of positives…There’s a lot of positives to take away and then obviously we’ve got a big game on Thursday to look forward to so our focus is now obviously towards that.

"The attention is fully on Madrid now. Today we were obviously just focusing on today and as I've said, now we’ve got a big game on Thursday so I think we can have some good preparation toward that."