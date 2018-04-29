Simeone faces Europa League touchline ban

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is facing a potential touchline ban after being sent off against Arsenal in the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday.

Simeone, Atletico and Arsenal have all been hit by charges from UEFA in the aftermath of the game.

The Argentine coach was sent to the stands early on in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium for vehemently protesting Hector Bellerin’s challenge on Angel Correa.

The incident came just moments after Sime Vrsaljko had been dismissed for two yellow cards inside the opening 10 minutes, although Simeone’s side went on to clinch a dramatic 1-1 draw courtesy of Antoine Griezmann’s 82nd-minute equaliser.

Uefa charges Arsenal with "setting off of fireworks". Charges Atletico Madrid with "Throwing of objects; Diego Simeone – insulting of a match official; Improper conduct of the coach". Cases will be dealt with by Uefa on 4 May (day after 2nd leg). #ARSATL — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) April 27, 2018

The away goal puts Atletico in a strong position for the second leg on home soil, although Simeone could be absent from the technical area for the final should they overcome the Gunners at the Wanda Metropolitano.

UEFA have charged the 48-year-old with improper conduct and insulting a match official, while Atletico could be punished over the behaviour of their fans, who threw objects during the encounter in London.

The home supporters have also landed the Premier League club in trouble after they set off fireworks in the ground.