Simeone hails Atletico ‘heroes’ after Arsenal draw

Diego Simeone labelled his Atletico Madrid players as “heroes” after they came away with a draw at Arsenal with 10 men.

Atletico are now the firm favourites to progress to the Europa League final after the first leg of the semi-final finished 1-1 at the Emirates, to hand the La Liga outfit the advantage on away goals.

Atletico were reduced to 10 men in the 10th minute after Sime Vrsaljko was dismissed for two yellow cards.

But Simeone – himself sent to the stands for protesting against the referee – praised the character of his team for overcoming adversity.

Simeone said: “These players of Atletico Madrid are heroes to resist like that during the whole season.

“To have 16 or 17 outfield players, to resist 80-plus minutes is tremendous. Next week the stadium has to explode with positive energy, we can play well or badly but you don’t say this everywhere.

“Away to Arsenal against a great team, spectacular coach I have goosebumps thinking about next week.

“To defend, defend defend you don’t have any idea how hard it is to defend.”

When asked about French referee Clement Turpin, Simeone said: “I am very respectful with the referees, everyone makes mistakes, everything goes very quickly and the decisions are very impactful. The ref understood what he did and we had to survive in the Europa League

“I try to be transparent, we all have a difficult job, but it is a European semi-final, it’s not a French league match.”