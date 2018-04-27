Wenger rues ‘worst possible result’

Arsene Wenger admits Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final was “the worst possible result”.

Despite boasting a man advantage for 80 minutes after Atletico’s Sime Vrsaljko saw an early red card, Arsenal were unable to emerge victorious at the Emirates.

Arsenal dominated and went ahead through Alexandre Lacazette, but then a defensive mix-up allowed Antoine Griezmann to level for Atletico and give Diego Simeone’s side a precious away goal.

With that advantage in hand for the second leg at the Wanda Metropolitano, Wenger realises the task now facing his side.

Great atmosphere great game from the lads!!! We deserved the win but still one game to go I’m sure we will do it. Be proud gunners!!💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/u7cEMty1ny — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) April 26, 2018

“I think looking at the performance and the way the game went it was the worst possible result for us,” Wenger told BT Sport.

“We have to go there in a positive mood and qualify over there.

“Once we were 1-0 up, the task was clear for us: not to be caught on the long ball. Because they could not combine enough to create a chance.”

🙈Have @Arsenal just blown their chance of winning the @EuropaLeague?

@atletienglish now big favourites for the second leg, with an away goal.https://t.co/hppIOejN0Q — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) April 26, 2018

“We can only look at ourselves on tonight’s result. 1-0 is a perfect result at home. It was down to us just not to make a mistake.

“It’s a story we have seen before.”