Payet steers Marseille to first leg win

Red Bull Salzburg face an uphill task to create another Europa League upset after a 2-0 first leg defeat to Marseille, at the Stade Velodrome.
Salzburg have knocked out Real Sociedad, Borussia Dortmund and Lazio on their way to the Europa League semi-finals, but they struggled to contain a Marseille side inspired by former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet.
The French international set up both of the first leg goals – delivering a free-kick which was headed home by Florian Thauvin for the opener, before Clinton Njie doubled the lead from a Payet pass.
🗣️ The captain reacts after tonight's @EuropaLeague semi-final first leg. pic.twitter.com/GB7u4PSy0v
— Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) April 26, 2018
However, Marseille had their share of fortune.
Thauvin’s goal appeared to brush off his hand, while Salzburg saw strong appeals for a penalty turned down when full-back Stefan Lainer was brought down.
Fredrik Gulbrandsen also hit the post for Salzburg, who did beat Marseille at home in the group stages of the competition.
Marseille have one foot in the #UELfinal 👟
Will they go all the way? pic.twitter.com/Y3Y5XRALGq
— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 26, 2018