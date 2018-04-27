Payet steers Marseille to first leg win

Red Bull Salzburg face an uphill task to create another Europa League upset after a 2-0 first leg defeat to Marseille, at the Stade Velodrome.

Salzburg have knocked out Real Sociedad, Borussia Dortmund and Lazio on their way to the Europa League semi-finals, but they struggled to contain a Marseille side inspired by former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet.

The French international set up both of the first leg goals – delivering a free-kick which was headed home by Florian Thauvin for the opener, before Clinton Njie doubled the lead from a Payet pass.

However, Marseille had their share of fortune.

Thauvin’s goal appeared to brush off his hand, while Salzburg saw strong appeals for a penalty turned down when full-back Stefan Lainer was brought down.

Fredrik Gulbrandsen also hit the post for Salzburg, who did beat Marseille at home in the group stages of the competition.