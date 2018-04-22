Simeone: Costa likely to miss first leg against Arsenal

Diego Simeone has admitted he expects Diego Costa to miss the first leg of Atletico Madrid’s Europa League semi-final against Arsenal.

Costa picked up a hamstring injury in Atletico’s quarterfinal second leg against Sporting CP on 12 April. He faces a race against time to recover for Thursday’s clash at the Emirates Stadium.

“The doctors will keep us informed, but I think it’s unlikely that he’ll play on Thursday,” Simeone revealed, according to Marca.

“He’ll be back for the second leg, but I don’t think he’ll have a chance for the first.”

Before travelling to face the Gunners, Atletico will play Real Betis on Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano. Their next home game after that will be the second leg against Arsenal, scheduled for 3 May.