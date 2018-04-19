Mkhitaryan could return against Atletico

Arsene Wenger has revealed that Henrikh Mkhitaryan could return to fitness in time to face Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal take on the Spanish side in the semi-finals of the Europa League, having made it to the match without their injured Armenian.

The 29-year-old Mkhitaryan suffered knee ligament damage in the quarter-final first leg defeat of CSKA Moscow.

But in a boost to his side, Wenger revealed that: "Mkhitaryan is running again."

He added: "He has to progress in the next three of four days to see how much intensity he can have in his training sessions. Next Thursday is the earliest date for his return."

Wenger also said that winning the Europa League would mean a lot to his embattled Arsenal side.

He added: "We have a big opponent in Atletico Madrid and it's absolutely vital we beat them, progress to the final and have a chance to win the competition.

"But it is a big obstacle in the semi-final, a big hurdle. Atletico Madrid are seen as the favourites to win the competition but I believe that at our best, we can beat them."