Europa League semi-finals: Arsenal to face Atletico

Arsenal will play Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Europa League while Marseille will face FC Salzburg.

Arsenal secured their semi-final place with a 6-3 aggregate win over CSKA Moscow, drawing the second leg 2-2 in Russia on Thursday night.

Atletico Madrid lost 1-0 to Sporting but secured their spot with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

The official result of the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League semi-final draw!

Salzburg, meanwhile, progressed 6-5 against Lazio following their 4-1 second leg win, and Marseille ended RB Leipzig's involvement with a 5-2 victory following their 1-0 first leg defeat.

The first legs will be played on 26 April and the second legs will be played on 3 May 2018.

The final will be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday 16 May 2018.

Full draw:

Marseille v Red Bull Salzburg

Arsenal v Atletico Madrid