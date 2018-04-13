Hasenhuttl: We made it easy for Marseille

RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl admits his side deserved to be knocked out of the UEFA Europa League after a poor performance against Olympique Marseille.

The Bundesliga outfit took a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their quarter-final tie against OM, but let in five goals to lose 5-3 on aggregate on Thursday.

Hasenhuttl believes his players simply made too many mistakes on the night and in the end, made it easy for Marseille to get themselves in front.

“You have to swallow it, if you give away such a good starting position so lightly,” he said, according to the club’s official website.

“If you make such mistakes as we did today, you will not get on at European level. Although we tried to take on the fight, we too often made it too easy for Marseille. It was a very interesting first international season for us and we can take a lot with us.”

Hasenhuttl’s team selection was criticised after the game as he opted to start with captain Willi Orban, Timo Werner, and Emil Forsberg on the bench for the crunch encounter.