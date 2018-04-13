Garcia salutes a ‘huge night’ for Marseille

Olympique Marseille manager Rudi Garcia was thrilled with his team’s performance on Thursday night as they beat RB Leipzig 5-2 to claim a UEFA Europa League semi-final spot.

Marseille lost the first leg 1-0 in Germany but showed some clinical finishing at the Stade Velodrome to turn it around.

Bruma gave Leipzig the lead in the second minute but a Stefan Ilsanker own-goal levelled matters.

Bouna Sarr and Florian Thauvin then put OM 3-1 ahead before the half-time break. Jean Augustin pulled one back for Leipzig, but Dimitri Payet and Hiroki Sakai completed the rout for the Ligue 1 side.

After the game, Garcia told beIN Sports: “There was joy on the field. We communicated with our audience, it was huge night at the Velodrome. We were 1-0 behind and this team showed that we have attacking talent. We knew we had to score three goals against them.

“We went for the victory with a fourth and a fifth goal on Hiroki Sakai’s birthday. We are happy, it’s happiness.

“We’ll see what team fate delivers (in Friday’s draw) and do everything to go to the final.

“We are proud to have reached the semi-finals, and with two young players, Boubacar Kamara (18) and Maxime Lopez (20). They were huge, like the rest of the team.”