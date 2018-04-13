Inzaghi: Lazio will learn from Europa League exit

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi was disappointed that his team were eliminated from the Europa League by RB Salzburg on Thursday, but believes it will help them grow as a unit.

The Serie A side came into the second leg of the quarter-final tie leading 4-2 on aggregate and scored the opening goal at the Red Bull Arena to extend that lead further.

However, the Austrian hosts responded with an unbelievable spell of football that saw them score four goals in 20 minutes to go through 6-5 on aggregate.

Inzaghi was disappointed that his team couldn’t get through to the semi-finals but added that the young players in the team would have learnt a lot from the experience.

He told Sky Sport Italia: “The difference is that we had the same number of shots on goal today, they scored four and we got one. We’ll learn from this and it’ll help us to grow.

“It was an emotional journey. It’s a shame we couldn’t give them this semi-final, which was right there in front of us.

“I don’t think we were defensive this evening at all. We had the scoring opportunities and simply didn’t take enough of them. The two goals they scored in Rome were also somewhat fortuitous, but we move on.

“I am sure it’ll be another step in the growth experience, as let’s not forget we have many young players in their first European campaigns.”