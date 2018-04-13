Simeone praise for Atletico mettle

Diego Simeone says his side suffered for the honour of securing their place in another European semi-final.

Atletico Madrid lost 1-0 to Sporting in Lisbon on Thursday night but progressed 2-1 on aggregate.

But with injuries to Diego Costa and Lucas Hernandez, it proved to be a costly night for the two-time Europa League winners and three-time Champions League runners-up.

After the game, Simeone told the club’s website: “I didn’t expect anything else from the match. Nowadays, nothing is easy.

“Sporting CP are a great rival. We could’ve scored two goals, but in the end, we suffered to qualify for another European semi-final.”

He added: “We’re very happy because once again, the team reinvented itself. Lucas and Costa got injured and the team kept on playing with a massive amount of effort.

“For Atletico fans, it’s an honour to be in another European semifinal.”

While Costa injured the back of his left thigh, Hernandez suffered a blow to his face. It is yet unclear as to how long the duo will be sidelined.

The draw for the semi-finals takes place on Friday in Switzerland where Atletico will be paired with one of RB Salzburg, Arsenal or Marseille.

The matches take place on 26 April and 3 May 2018.