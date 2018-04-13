Wenger admits CSKA gave him a scare

Arsene Wenger admits CSKA Moscow gave him a fright, before Arsenal sealed a place in the Europa League semi-finals.

Arsenal took a 4-1 lead into the second leg of the tie in Russia, but they soon found their advantage reduced after CSKA went 2-0 up.

However, Danny Welbeck’s 75th minute strike halted the comeback before Aaron Ramsey secured Arsenal’s passage with an injury time leveller.

“You could see when you have a big difference after the first game it is difficult to turn up with the same urgency than if the difference is very small and that played a part in the first half,” Wenger said.

“I felt in the two games they played well, especially tonight they made my heart beat much quicker than I expected it to be.

“We played against a good team. I knew that after the first game and they showed that again tonight, they gave us many problems.”

Wenger praised the contribution of Welbeck, who was also Arsenal’s hero in the last 16 win over AC Milan, when he netted a brace at the Emirates.

“When you have your back to the wall, he looks like he has extra special motivation in his body and his head that can give you something extra special,” added Wenger.

“That is something that is really exceptional that you do not find in many players.”