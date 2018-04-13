Arsenal advance after CSKA draw in Moscow

Arsenal rode their luck at times after going 2-0 down to CSKA Moscow before finding late resolve to record a 2-2 draw with the Russian outfit to advance to the semi-finals of the Europa League 6-3 on aggregate.

CSKA Moscow 2 Arsenal 2 (6-3 aggregate)

Chalov hits opener

Nababkin gets second

Welbeck pulls one back

Ramsey levels matters

Match summary

The home team raced into a 2-0 lead through Fyodor Chalov and Kirill Nababkin as it appeared over-turning the 4-1 first leg scoreline was a possibility.

However, after the break strikes from Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey rescued a creditable draw for the Gunners in Moscow.

Arsenal's first semi-final in this competition since 2000! 🔴⚪️#UEL pic.twitter.com/q35Tlu1wO7 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 12, 2018

Match report

It was the home side who came out of the blocks with real intent and played with real determination to try and turn over the first leg 4-1 advantage that the English Premier League team had established.

With manager Arsene Wenger’s men showing real vulnerability under pressure in 2017/18 during big games both in Europe and in the English top flight, the cat was put among the pigeons in the 39th minute as CSKA took the lead.

From good play from the Russian outfit, Nacho Monreal was over-powered in the air by full-back Nababkin who got above him to head an effort on target into the bottom corner which forced Petr Cech into an excellent save.

On the rebound, Chalov was sharp as he tucked the ball home despite calls for offside from the Londoners. With the momentum now with the home team, the visitors to the VEB Arena were beginning to display fragile confidence.

Five minutes after the break in the 50th minute CSKA made it 2-0 as a shock comeback from the 4-1 first leg score seemed to be on the cards. From Konstantin Kuchayev’s strike from outside the area, Cech made a diving save only for the influential Nababkin to tuck home the second.

Nonetheless, with nerves jangling and just a third goal needed to send the English side out on aggregate, the Gunners found a response 15 minutes from time through Welbeck much to the relief of the away supporters.

After throwing off his marker with good skill and sharing a pass with Mohamed Elneny, the 27-year-old showed great composure to curl home beyond goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev in the 75th minute. The strike meant that Moscow needed two more goals to force extra time as heads began to drop.

As such, deep into stoppage time, an equaliser was found by the English as the excellent Elneny bagged his second assist of the night in the 92nd minute. After picking up his head and finding Aaron Ramsey in acres of space with the keeper to attack, the Wales stars clipped the ball over Akinfeev to seal a late draw in the Russian capital.