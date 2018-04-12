Preview: CSKA Moscow v Arsenal

Arsenal have a big advantage going into Thursday’s Europa League second leg quarter-final when they take on Russia’s CSKA Moscow at the VEB Arena in the nation’s capital.

UEFA Europa League

Date: 13 April 2018

Quarter-Final second leg

Kick-off: 03h05 HKT

Venue: VEB Arena

Referee: F. Zwayer

Assistants: T. Schiffner, M. Achmüller

Fourth official: R. Foltyn

Head-to-head summary

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

CSKA Moscow 3 1 1 1

Arsenal 3 1 1 1

A post shared by Arsenal Official (@arsenal) on Apr 11, 2018 at 5:26am PDT

Previous encounter

Arsenal 4-1 CSKA Moscow 5 April 2018 (Europa League)

Arsenal goalscorers: A. Ramsey (9′), A. Lacazette (PG) (23′) (35), A. Ramsey (28′)

CSKA scorer: A. Golovin (15′)

Players to watch

Alexandre Lacazette has shown signs in recent matches that he is reaching the kind of sharpness and potential he showed during his prolific earlier career with Lyon where he scored 37 goals in 45 appearances last season. With a brace against the Russians in the first leg, the 26-year-old has plenty of motivation to continue his recent improving form in front of goal.

With Krasno-sinie having little choice but to open up to attack due to the 4-1 scoreline from the first leg, goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev will no doubt be left exposed to counter-attacks from the Gunners on the break. The Russia and Moscow captain is vastly experienced in the professional game and his leadership and shot-stopping ability could prove decisive.

Team form and manager quotes

The home team come into the contest lacking some form both in the Russian Premier League as well as in Europe. After the heavy defeat to Arsenal in the first leg, the club lost to fierce rivals Dynamo Moscow in the league and are seemingly out of the title race.

Nonetheless, boss Viktor Goncharenko believes his team can find chinks in the armour of the Londoners. He said: “Arsenal have a philosophy and have stuck to it for a long time, for many years, regardless of their record.

“If they are losing or winning they still play to make supporters and fans happy. When you act like this, trying to cheer up the supporters, you can have some problems in the defence.”

Meanwhile, the Gunners have won six games in a row in all competitions although are out of the race for a top four finish in the English Premier League. With their only route to qualifying for the UCL next season available through winning the Europa League, manager Arsene Wenger says claiming the tournament is a priority.

He told reporters: “We know it’s an important target for us to go as far as possible. Tuesday night’s game (when Roma came from behind to beat Barcelona in the Champions League) was maybe a good warning for us. It’s very important we have a positive start.”

Team news

CSKA have virtually a clean bill of health with experienced 31-year-old full-back Kirill Nababkin back from suspension.

For the away outfit, midfielder Granit Xhaka is out with illness and striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is ineligible having appeared in the competition earlier this season for previous club Borussia Dortmund.