Wenger wary after Barcelona exit

Arsene Wenger says Barcelona’s Champions League exit should serve as a warning for Arsenal in their Europa League quarter-final second leg against CSKA Moscow.

The Gunners coasted to a 4-1 victory over the Russian side in the first leg and will be favourites to seal a spot in the semi-finals for the second leg in Moscow.

But after seeing Roma wipe out a three-goal first leg deficit in the Champions League quarter finals to eliminate Barcelona, and then Juventus almost do likewise against Real Madrid, Wenger is taking nothing for granted.

“Last night is maybe a good warning for us,” Wenger said.

“But let us not go overboard as well. Yes, we have a big job to do but we are in a strong position and it is how we approach the game that will be vital tomorrow.

“We are in a position where I don’t think we are under threat of complacency, it is an important target for us to go as far as possible.”

“Yes we have an advantage but the best way to build on the advantage is to try to win the game, we play with our best possible team, have a positive attitude and try and win the game.

“The Europa League is important for us, everyone knows that. We are at a stage where we focus on it because in the Premier League we have a very, very, very slim chance to move further up so the Europa League is one of the big targets now.”