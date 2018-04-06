Inzaghi: Lazio are not past Salzburg yet

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi has warned his players against complacency after beating Salzburg 4-2 in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie.

Le Aquile takes a two-goal lead into the second leg in Austria after goals from Senad Lulic, Marco Parolo, Felipe Anderson, and Ciro Immobile at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday night.

However, Inzaghi believes Salzburg will provide his side with a tough test in Austria and has urged his players not to take the result for granted.

“We knew that Salzburg was tough and had conceded only five goals in the whole competition, but let in four on one night,” he told Sky Sports Italia.

“It was not easy after the 2-2 and the penalty that was awarded against us, but we turned it around with thanks also to this crowd.

“The second leg won’t be easy, certainly, but we have what it takes and need the right attitude in Austria.

“Salzburg impressed me with their performance against Real Sociedad in the round of 16. A team that loses one out of 46 competitive games is not to be underestimated, obviously. It’s just a shame we conceded those two goals.

“We’ve got the advantage, but Salzburg is even stronger on their own turf and it’ll be an intense match.”