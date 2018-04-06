Hasenhuttl: Clean sheet was important

RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased with his side’s 1-0 win in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie against Olympique Marseille.

The Bundesliga side scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time on Thursday night when striker Timo Werner found the back of the visitors’ net at Red Bull Arena.

💬 Ralph #Hasenhüttl: "We've put ourselves in a good position for the second leg and kept a first clean sheet in Europe. However, we're only halfway there!" 🔴⚪ #ExpeditionEuropa #UEL #RBLOM 1-0 pic.twitter.com/BDS0CnO2dI — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) April 5, 2018

According to Hasenhuttl, the most important aspect of the victory is the fact they did not allow OM to score an away goal, which puts Leipzig in a strong position heading into the second leg in Marseille.

He told the press after the game, according to L’Equipe: “This is a good result for us, better than against Saint Petersburg in the previous round (2-1 win). For us it was important not to concede a goal, this is the first time we play in Europe. We saw the quality of this Marseille team, in defence Luiz Gustavo did not allow us much.

“What is good for us is that they are forced to score at home, and that can open our spaces and I am convinced that we are always able to score on the outside. I’m pretty satisfied but we did only half the work. And we know that in Marseille it will be very hard.”