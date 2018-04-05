Wenger: Lacazette ready to fire

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes striker Alexandre Lacazette is ready to hit his top form again, after recovering from a knee injury.

Lacazette returned to the Gunners’ bench on Sunday and came on in the second half against Stoke City, scoring a penalty to cap off a 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger believes the Frenchman is now back at full fitness after undergoing knee surgery and says he is on track to hit the ground running against CSKA Moscow in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

“I think so because I realise now when I see him in training that he was not himself for a while,” Wenger told the press when asked if Lacazette is back to full fitness.

“It was not dramatically different before. He was a good player. But I think in the last seven or eight games he played, he was not completely free with his knee.

“Unfortunately, in our job, you need your body and when you are not 100 percent you cannot play well.

“It’s good to have him back because it gives us different opportunities. Danny [Welbeck] is more a guy who goes behind, whereas Lacazette is more combination play, so to have both options is important.”