Simeone: I admire my players

Diego Simeone was thrilled with Atletico Madrid’s progression to the quarter-finals of the Europa League following their 8-1 aggregate win over Lokomotiv Moscow.

The second-placed La Liga side built on a 3-0 home victory last week with a 5-1 thrashing of the Russian Premier League side at the RZD Arena.

Maciej Rybus (20′) cancelled out Angel Correa’s (16′) early goal, but it was one-way traffic after the break, with Saul (47′), Fernando Torres (PG 65′, 70′) and Antoine Griezmann (85′) all on target.

After the match, a delighted Simeone told the club’s official website: “I admire my players. In every match, they always play the same way.”

“We have a lot of players who have grown a lot like Saul, Koke, Thomas. We believe in our future.”

Simeone was naturally pleased with Torres’ contribution, following his well-taken brace.

“He’s committed to the group and he’s always looking for what’s best for the team,” the head coach added. “[Torres] played a good match, like the rest of his teammates.”

Angel Correa, who scored the first goal in this match before assisting with the final two, expressed his delight before turning his attention to Atletico’s league match with Villarreal on Sunday.

He said: “This is an important competition for us and we’re happy because we played well here and in Madrid.

“Now, we need to start preparing for Sunday’s match against Villarreal.”