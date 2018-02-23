Europa League draw: Arsenal face AC Milan

Arsenal will have to overcome AC Milan if they are to progress in the Europa League after being drawn against the Italian side on Friday.

The draw for the last 16 of the European competition took place, with Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow another interesting match-up as Lyon ponder facing CSKA Moscow as they eye a place in the final at their Groupama Stadium in May.

The first legs will be played on March 8, with the return fixtures to take place on March 15.

The full draw is as follows:

Lazio v Dynamo Kiev

RB Leipzig v Zenit

Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow

CSKA Moscow v Lyon

Marseille v Athletic Bilbao

Sporting CP v Viktoria Plzen

Borussia Dortmund v Salzburg

AC Milan v Arsenal